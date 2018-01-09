WASHINGTON -- A once homeless Vietnam Vet was one of many to come to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to pay their respect to Senator John McCain.

But before the ceremony, not far away from the memorial, he did his own private tribute -- through music.

Memphis Gold was only 17 when he found himself serving near the end of the Vietnam War as a member of the US Navy.

Today, almost 50 years later, yet another important job to do: Honoring the late Senator as his widow lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"Yes, to pay homage to him and his family. He didn't have to give his life for us," said Memphis Gold. Gold has gone overseas nine times with the USO to perform for soldiers with his bluesy guitar.

Today, he plays the national anthem for McCain. Tomorrow, it will be for another hero.

Cindy McCain laid the wreath at the Vietnam Memorial before heading to her husband's funeral at the National Cathedral.

