Video: Person throws and kicks dog in Barry Farms Neighborhood; authorities looking for suspect

A Ring camera on Pomeroy Road in SE captured a horrific attack on a dog.

WASHINGTON — A vicious attack on a dog was caught on camera in Southeast, and now authorities are searching for the person responsible. Multiple Ring videos show the incident, which occurred on Pomeroy Road SE.

The video shows someone picking up a dog just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and throwing it to the ground, before kicking it.

"Honestly it breaks my heart," said a neighbor who owns one of the Ring cameras that captured the attack.

This neighbor requested anonymity, out of fear of retribution. She said that she heard the whimpering from inside the house, before checking her Ring app.

“I immediately cried," she said. "I cried. Dogs are no different from children.”

One of the Ring videos was posted on the Neighbors Ring app, and sparked outrage online. As of 6 p.m., the video had over 1,400 views, and dozens of comments.

“What a sick man,” one person wrote. “Please someone find out who this is…”

A neighbor, Keelee Morris, was out walking his dog along Pomeroy Road SE when we showed him the video Monday afternoon.

"If you cannot love your pet," he said, "then you shouldn’t have one."

The Humane Rescue Alliance, the group that investigates cases of animal abuse in D.C., told WUSA9 that they are aware of the incident and that humane law enforcement officers are now investigating.

They said they've received numerous calls about the attack, and at least two Ring videos have been submitted, showing the incident. They are urging anyone with information to call them at 202-723-5730.

The neighbor who captured the incident via her Ring camera said she is hopeful the person will be caught.