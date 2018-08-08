WASHINGTON – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed and shot a man several times in Southeast D.C. Monday.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. According to police, the suspect took out a gun and demanded money from a man. The suspect then began shooting at the victim and the victim gave the suspect his property, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

(WARNING: Video contains graphic content)

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a shooting committed in the District of Columbia.

