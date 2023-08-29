VIDEO: Man fights off attempted carjacker, suspect with golf club in Northeast DC

Police say the victim fought back and called for help, while the suspect punched him repeatedly in the face.

WASHINGTON — An attempted carjacking was caught on camera in Northeast D.C. Monday, and now, police are searching for the suspects.

According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of 13th Street and C Street for a report of an attempted carjacking that happened just after 4:30 p.m.

The victim told officers he was driving in the 300 block of 13th Street when he noticed a black-colored vehicle was following him. He said he pulled over and noticed that the same car drove around the block into an alleyway nearby.

The victim explained that suddenly three suspects got out of the dark-colored sedan in the alley and walked toward his car. One of the suspects then got into the car and fought with the victim, while the other two suspects walked toward the driver's side of the car.

The victim fought back and called for help while the suspect punched him repeatedly in the face, according to a police report.

One witness saw the attempted carjacking and decided to intervene when another suspect punched them in the face. The witness then reportedly kicked the suspect and the two began to struggle.

Another witness said one of the suspects grabbed a golf club from the black sedan and began walking toward the first witness, who backed away.

The three suspects then got back into the black sedan and drove away. The police report lists the black sedan as a Toyota Camry with DC hard tag GF3361. It is believed to have been driven by a fourth suspect. It was last seen going west in the 1200 block of C Street.

WUSA9 obtained video of the attempted carjacking. It shows the struggle, the moment one of the suspects grabbed a golf club from the sedan, and the suspects driving away a short time later.

Anyone with information can call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text MPD's tip line at 50411.