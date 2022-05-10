Video shows altercation between student and DCPS staff member

The student's mother claims her 16-year-old son was placed into a chokehold by her teacher.

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold.

D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.

“The teacher asked my child to be removed,” she said. “My child said he could walk on his own. He can walk alone. He didn't need for the teacher to grab him by his arm and proceed to try to drag him out of the class.”

Johnson said she was told that just before the incident the teacher had walked outside the classroom to get assistance from Ballou’s dean of students. The video shows the teacher then decided to walk back into the classroom where he then continued to talk back and forth with his student.

“Once you went to go get the dean of students, why do you go back in to escalate more and more and more?” Johnson asked of the teacher's decision.

WUSA9 reached out to DC Public Schools for comment on the incident. The school district acknowledged that an interaction between a staff member and a student at one of its schools.

“The individual engaged in conduct that does not meet standards and expectations of DCPS staff toward the student,” DCPS’ statement reads.

The school district declined to discuss personnel matters with the public.

“The school took immediate steps to report the incident to the appropriate DCPS departments for further investigation,” DCPS’ statement reads.

But the altercation wasn’t the only thing that frustrated Johnson. She said initial communication from the school was non-existent. Johnson said she only learned about what happened at Ballou because her son’s classmates called her.

“When I got to the school, I couldn't get to my child,” she said. “I had to wait at least 20 minutes before I even had known that my child was okay.”

Johnson said her son is now okay.