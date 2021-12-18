Video: 2 robbers wanted after forcing man to withdraw money from ATM

Two men, armed with a knife, accosted the man inside the Dupont Circle Metro station and demanded money.

WASHINGTON — DC police are searching for two men wanted in a kidnapping and robbery inside the Dupont Circle Metro Station around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12.

In a video released by police, the two men can be seen approaching the victim inside the station, where they demanded his property. The victim is seen complying with their demands and they walk him to a convenience store in the 400 block of Q Street, Northwest D.C. The kidnapped man is seen withdrawing money from an ATM while one of the kidnappers stand watch next to him.

Police said the kidnappers walked the man to several ATMs before releasing him. The kidnappers also took the victim's cell phone.

After the victim handed the robbers his money, they took off.

Much of the kidnapping and robbery was captured on surveillance video, which can be viewed in the video below.

The kidnappers were both wearing black masks that covered their heads, except for their eyes. One of the men can be seen holding a knife low, and pointing it toward the victim.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the kidnappers by calling police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in D.C.