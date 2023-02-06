Victim played dead in wheelchair to get suspect to stop during 2022 shooting

Richard Nduba was convicted for shooting at a victim in a wheelchair near a Walmart loading dock in August 2022.

WASHINGTON — A man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for shooting at a man near a Walmart loading dock in Northwest D.C. in August 2022.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 39-year-old Richard Nduba was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in March.

Nduba got into an argument with the victim, who uses a wheelchair, and a friend outside the Walmart on H Street around 7 p.m. After the fight, the victim moved toward the Walmart loading dock area to make a phone call.

Nduba circled around the block in his rental SUV after the argument and when he found the victim, he rolled down his window and pointed a black handgun at the victim before shooting at him twice.

Prosecutors say Nduba only stopped shooting once the victim pretended to have been shot and played dead in his wheelchair. However, both shots missed the victim.

Police discovered a bullet hole in the Walmart loading dock door, near where the victim had been sitting.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, a judge ordered Nduba to spend 36 months on supervised release.