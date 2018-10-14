WASHINGTON -- An annual tasting gala that features award-winning chefs from the around the DMV is back next weekend for a great cause.

The Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA (VFF) is hosting its third annual Recipe for Empowerment Gala at the Capital Hilton, which will include a red carpet and silent auction.

The VFF uses funding to support its mission of ending poverty in rural India through empowerment. It also focuses on marginalized people, especially women and those with disabilities. The focus is through four key areas: health equity, education for empowerment, rural infrastructure and sustainable agriculture. All of the proceeds raised at the gala goes toward programs that support these key areas.

Angelina Klouthis, the executive director of VFF USA, joined WUSA9 Sunday morning to talk about the event that will feature Spanish, Indian and American chefs. It symbolizes the intertwined global mission of VFF USA.

"We really believe that when you have these amazing conversations and you bring everybody to the table, you're able to solve any kind of crisis that a community may have," Klouthis said.

Some local celebrities and chefs include: Hank’s Oyster Bar Chef and Owner Jamie Leeds, Indique’s KN Vinod, Ben’s Chili Bowl Virginia Ali, Sweet Home Café Jerome Grant, Karma’s Ajay Kumar and more!

VFF has been in India for 50 years and just opened a U.S. office three years ago. The organization plans to build 30 more houses for widows in India and buy computers for an inclusive school for students with disabilities with money from Saturday’s event.

Award-winning Chef Vikram Sunderam of Rasika, a restaurant that serves Indian cuisine, is proud to be a part of it.

"Being from India originally, I would like to be a part of this event and help the organization," Sunderam said. "It helps to empower people and that's the most important thing.”

The event's keynote speaker will be Jaime Leeds, who will share her inspiring story of entrepreneurship in the restaurant industry to empower women-owned businesses in the U.S. and India.

The "Recipe for Empowerment tasting Gala" will be Oct. 20 from 7 to 11 p.m at the Capital Hilton off 16th St. in NW

There's a VIP reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

