WASHINGTON -- A D.C eagle fledgling who was found in a Northeast neighborhood last week after falling from his nest has been euthanized.

Tri-State Bird and Rescue Research, Inc. posted the heartbreaking update on Valor the Eagle on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share this update. The lack of improvement in Valor’s neurologic symptoms after a week of aggressive supportive care led us to the decision to humanely end Valor’s suffering before his condition deteriorated further,” they wrote on Facebook.

According to the center that caring for Valor following his fall and subsequent disappearance had tested positive for West Nile Virus on Monday.

This, they believe, was the cause of his symptoms which included no appetite, body tremors and lethargic behavior.

While the infection isn’t always fatal in birds, the center said Valor’s condition hadn’t improved after seven days of treatment.

“Our professional assessment was that it was extremely unlikely that he would recover, even for placement at an educational facility. Subjecting him to further treatment, handling, and captivity and prolonging his suffering would have been inhumane and contrary to our principles as wildlife rehabilitators,” they wrote.

Valor became a minor celebrity last week when he fell from his nest in the National Arboretum in July and then was found days later wandering through a Northeast neighborhood.

RELATED: Eagle fledgling Valor found a few blocks from Arboretum after falling out of nest

DOEE wildlife biologist Dan Rauch said Valor was “waterlogged” when he was found, which seemed to be preventing him from flying, but he wasn’t otherwise injured. After his walk around town, Valor was sent to the center in Delaware for further care and evaluation.

The center warned on Friday when Valor arrived and again on Monday that his condition was poor, writing that Valor was underweight and had development issues. Though Valor hadn't outwardly appeared sick when around Northeast due to his instincts, the center wrote on Facebook, his illness became more clear to them while in care.

Valor and his family, a sibling and two parents, are regularly featured by the American Eagle Foundation on a livestream.

On Monday, they said good-bye to Valor on social media.

We at AEF have very heavy hearts learning Valor was euthanized today. Please see Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research for the complete update. #americaneaglefoundation #dceaglecam #baldeagles #DC pic.twitter.com/M9TdUGjb9P — Mr. P & First Lady (@dceaglecam) August 7, 2018

Rauch had previously said during an interview that Valor's parents, Mr. President and the First Lady, would have been thrilled to see Valor back home. "They put a lot of energy into raising their offspring," he said.

Valor was roughly 3 months old when he was euthanized.

A necropsy will be performed at another facility.

The Tri-State Bird and Rescue Research center has treated 300 Bald Eagles and countless other birds.

© 2018 WUSA