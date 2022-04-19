Man injured after vacant row home collapses in Northwest DC

There is no word on what may have caused the row home to collapse.

WASHINGTON — One man was injured after a vacant row home partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the partial collapse happened in the 2200 block of 1st Street Northwest around 2 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man had been seriously injured in the collapse. Crews have not identified the man or said why he was around the vacant row home. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help and his condition is unknown at this time.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs is on the scene to determine how structurally sound the building is at this time.

The building owner talked to WUSA9 Tuesday evening, saying the collapse was part of an intentional demolition.

