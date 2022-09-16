Man suspected of robbing postal worker at gunpoint caught on surveillance camera

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of robbing a United States Postal Service worker at gunpoint on Monday.

The robbery happened at the 1100 block of K Street Southeast D.C around 5:30 p.m. on September 12, police said.

According to the police report, the suspect approached the mail carrier on the right side and pointed a gun at the side of his neck and to the right side of his rib cage.

The thief asked the mail carrier to remove the keys, hand them over to him and leave. The mail carrier did what he was told, the police report says.

The mail carrier left the area, alerted his supervisor, and contacted the police. Police said the mail carrier was not injured in the robbery.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: