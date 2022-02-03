Michigan man arrested in October for illegally parking in front of SCOTUS returns, questioned by police

Capitol Police arrested Dale Paul Melvin last October, after a short standoff, for illegally parking in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from the original incident when Melvin was arrested on Oct. 5, 2021.

A Michigan man arrested by U.S. Capitol Police last October outside the Supreme Court returned to the Court again Thursday morning, causing road closures.

USCP investigators questioned Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan Thursday, but said after some discussion, he agreed to leave the area and was not arrested.

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE and Independence Avenue, SW, as well as East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street were temporarily closed while USCP spoke to Melvin, but have since reopened.

“Our officers and agents are focused on our critical mission,” said USCP Chief Tom Manger in a press release. “I applaud them for their keen observation and for not taking any chances when it comes to safety and security.”

USCP's release also noted "concerning language" on one of Melvin's public social media accounts referencing his presence at the Supreme Court.

Melvin last dealt with USCP on Oct. 5, 2021, when he was arrested for illegally parking his SUV outside the Supreme Court. The agency shut down a number of roads in the area that morning after failing initially to make contact with the driver, who was later identified by police as Melvin.

Staffers on the hill were notified that police were “preparing to disrupt a suspicious vehicle” and that a loud band might be heard, but the agency reported a short time later that the vehicle’s driver had been taken into custody safely.

During a press conference, Capitol Police Deputy Chief Jason Bell said Melvin had driven his SUV near the Supreme Court building and parked illegally. When officers approached, Bell said, Melvin "made a statement to the effect of, 'The time for talking is done.'"

Officers then backed off and allowed crisis negotiators an opportunity to speak with Melvin, but when he refused to talk further, a team of officers moved in and arrested him. Bell said no weapons were found in the building, and it was not immediately clear why Melvin had come to D.C.

The case is still pending with the United States Attorney’s Office, according to USCP.