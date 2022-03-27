U.S. Botanic Garden Conservatory to reopen April 1

Outdoor gardens will be open between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. for the spring and summer.

WASHINGTON — Have you missed roaming through the aisles of the Conservatory that hold some of nature’s most gorgeous creations? Well you don’t have to wait much longer because the U.S. Botanic Garden in D.C. is reopening April 1.

Entrance to the U.S. Botanic Garden is free and visitors do not need to have timed tickets. Normal hours for the Conservatory will resume for the U.S. Botanical Gardens for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Outdoor gardens will be open between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. for the spring and summer. The Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens will be open from dawn to dusk, according to U.S. Botanic Garden officials.

If weather permits, The Children’s Garden and the Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are anticipated to reopen on April 22, according to U.S. Botanic Garden officials.

The United States Botanic Garden (USBG) will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, 2022, marking a full reopening of all areas of the USBG. Entrance to the USBG is free and timed tickets will not be required. https://t.co/NucNbDGl0M pic.twitter.com/iP5lyvUyF5 — usbotanicgarden (@USBotanicGarden) March 24, 2022

A new exhibit will be featured as the U.S. Botanic Garden reopens. The exhibit, “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World,” focuses on agriculture and visitors can see elements of the exhibit across multiple garden spaces.

Although masks are not required to enter indoor spaces, the U.S. Botanic Garden still recommends that visitors wear one and maintain social distancing between groups. The U.S. Botanic Garden also recommends that those who feel sick stay home.