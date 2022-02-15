Court documents show how an unruly passenger on flight to D.C. forced a plane to land

A flight attendant hit the unruly passenger twice in the head with a coffee pot to stop him from opening the exit door.

LOS ANGELES — A California man was subdued by several passengers and flight attendants when he tried to open the exit door on an American Airlines flight en route to Washington, D.C.

An American Airlines plane flying out of Los Angeles for Washington D.C. was forced to land in Kansas City, Missouri because of an unruly passenger on Sunday.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Juan Remberto Rivas, 50, was charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant because he interfered with the flight attendant’s duties.

Rivas remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Rivas caused a "disturbance" on the plane that escalated when he walked up to the cockpit area.

Chatting with the pilot just now of #AA1775 great pilot he told me that we were 40 mins out of Kansas and he tried to bring us down as soon as possible as a man tried to get into the cockpit then tried to open the plane door. still on tarmac with FBI on scene. pic.twitter.com/jqoYnrJKCG — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

Rivas allegedly grabbed some plastic silverware, removed the napkin wrapped around it, and placed the plastic silverware in his shirt sleeve and was holding it like a shank.

According to court documents, the flight attendant then told federal agents that he felt threatened by Rivas's, Rivas then grabbed a small champagne bottle by the neck of it and tried to break the bottle on the counter. He is also accused of kicking and shoving the service cart into one of the flight attendants.

Rivas allegedly then grabbed one of the handles that are used to open and close the aircraft exit door, positioning one foot on the door. Court documents say Rivas began to pull harder on the exit door with one hand and then grabbed it with both hands.

Montgomery County Police officer Reynolds was on the flight.

“I determined that this gentleman was opening the door to actually open the door at 35,000 feet above," Reynolds told WUSA9. "To me, we are a life or death situation.”

A flight attendant reportedly came out and grabbed a coffee pot striking Riva's twice in the head with it. Several other passengers began to help including Reynolds.

"I immediately started getting up," said Reynolds. "As I was getting up I heard someone yell, and I knew there was a problem, and I just jumped up and went straight to the front”

A struggle happened between Rivas and Reynolds, who allegedly pulled him away from the exit door.

A passenger reportedly punched Rivas in the jaw and another passenger grabbed Rivas' neck and pulled him to the floor. Court documents claim passengers and flight attendants restrained Rivas until they could secure his hands and feet with zip ties and duct tape.