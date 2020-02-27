WASHINGTON — Study abroad programs have become a popular rite of passage for college kids, looking for cultural education and adventure. But the rapid spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in some study abroad destinations has local universities scrambling to re-arrange itineraries.

The 2019 outbreak in Wuhan, China quickly became an international health concern and in the past week, the CDC added more countries to their travel advisory page, including Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

As of February 27, Hong Kong is a Level 1 health notice, the CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel.

Iran, Italy and Japan, reached a Level 2 Health notice on February 27, meaning the CDC considers those countries to be experiencing sustained community transmission, and suggest that older adults and those with chronic medical conditions consider postponing nonessential travel.

As of February 27, the CDC ranks both China and South Korea as areas with a Level 3 health notice and recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel. The U.S. State Department goes further than that and says "do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus."

Universities in Maryland, Virginia and DC are on high alert, dealing with concerned students, parents, and faculty, seeking guidance on upcoming travel.

WUSA9 requested information for several major institutions in the DMV to find out how they are preparing to keep students and professors safe.

Georgetown University says:

Students studying in China have returned home, none of whom were in Wuhan, Hubei province

They are in contact with students in South Korea and are assisting in making arrangements to return

It issued a temporary moratorium on all university-sponsored and university-related travel for students, faculty and staff to China and South Korea

George Washington University says:

They are suspending study abroad programs in China for spring 2020

Study abroad advisers are assisting students who had planned to travel to China, withe making alternate plans

University of Maryland says:

They are suspending study abroad programs in China and South Korea for spring 2020

It will continue its program in Italy and Japan, however, students should be prepared to return to the U.S. should the CDC upgrade those areas to a Level 3 warning

Johns Hopkins University says:

Classes at their campus in Nanjing, China are convening online. The campus has been closed since the Chinese New Year break. The campus was scheduled to reopen the week of the 20th

There are currently 50 students, faculty, staff and scholars who are unable to return from China to Johns Hopkins University's campuses in the United States due to travel restrictions

University-led programs in Bologna, Italy remains operational as long as conditions permit

They are in close communication with international health officials who are monitoring the virus in other study abroad destinations

University classes and activities continue to take place as scheduled, with the exception of those in China for spring 2020

Towson University says:

They have suspended all university-sponsored travel to Italy and Japan for the spring semester "out of an abundance of caution." They have also suspended university-sponsored travel to China for spring 2020.

They will not be recalling University staff or students who are currently abroad to return

"Based upon CDC travel advisories, Towson University will not recall or withdraw faculty, staff, or students who are currently abroad in Italy or Japan, at this time. However, the university will provide assistance and support to facilitate the early return home for any TU student studying abroad anywhere during the spring 2020 term. The TU Study Abroad office is in direct communication with the spring 2020 term study abroad participants."

University of Virginia says:

They are no faculty-led or UVA-administered education abroad programs in China planned for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester

Students in China for University-related purposes were advised to leave following the change in the CDC alert and State Department travel advisory on Jan. 27.

Students whose spring term of study in China had not yet begun are receiving assistance with revising their plan of study for spring 2020.

William and Mary says:

They are prohibiting university-sponsored travel to both China and South Korea for spring 2020

All university-sponsored faculty, staff and graduate student travel to those countries must be reviewed and approved by the university’s International Travel Review Committee.

Amid global health concerns, institutions are asking students to choose their spring break plans wisely, practice healthy hygiene like covering your cough and monitor the CDC's website should additional travel alerts be issued.

