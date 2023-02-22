Unique ways to see the cherry blossoms in DC

By boat or bus, check out the various ways to see the cherry blossoms in the District this season.

WASHINGTON — There are several ways to take part in and enjoy Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossom season.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that there will be a Cherry Blossom Bus Tour, which will take place from Feb. 26 through March 1.

Starting in Boston, officials say a 45-foot coach bus displaying the National Cherry Blossom Festival theme of pink blossoms and the tag line "Follow Us To Spring!" will embark on a four-day, five-city bus tour to view the blossoms.

The tour will then go through New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and end in D.C. at the Conrad Hotel on March 1 around 11 a.m.

At that time, Mayor Bowser and riders of the Cherry Blossom Bus Tour will attend a press conference held by the National Park Service to announce the peak bloom season for the cherry blossom trees.

“When people think of spring, we want them to think of DC and come and experience all our amazing cultural events, dining scene, funky marketplaces, and unique neighborhoods,” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. “We are only a short ride away from these cities in the Northeast corridor, whether by car, bus, train, or plane. In addition to being the nation's capital, DC is the best city in the world and home to around 3,800 cherry blossom trees.”

The initiative will be funded by Mayor Bowser's 2023 fiscal year budget.

“Cherry blossom season brings so much hope and joy to D.C. every spring, and we want more people to experience the beauty of our cherry blossoms,” said Bowser. “We love hosting visitors from around the world and across the nation, and this year our team is going on the road to help people plan their trip. But you don’t have to be on the bus to help us spread the word that DC is a fantastic place to spend your spring.”

The Jefferson DC is offering guests cherry blossom views by boat this season.

During the boat tour, guests will get to munch on a delicious cherry blossom-inspired picnic created by Executive Chef Fabio Salvatore. They will also get prime views of spring blossoms before returning to the hotel to enjoy themed cocktails at Quill.

Officials claim Blossoms by Boat includes all of the Cherry Blossom essentials:

A 1.5-hour EmbarkDC private boat tour on the Potomac River for up-close views of the blossoms, including the Jefferson Memorial and Hains Point.

Picnic for two with Jefferson bag and blanket.

Two cherry blossom cocktails in Quill (menu attached).

Overnight accommodations.

“The National Cherry Blossom Festival invites residents and visitors to spring it on and go all out in celebrating the famous cherry blossoms with four weeks of food, fun, culture, and entertainment,” said Diana Mayhew, Festival President and CEO. “Washington, D.C. is THE springtime destination, and we are proud welcome everyone to be a part of this iconic tradition as it blooms throughout the region.”

The National Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from March 20 through April 1. Each year, the festival marks the beginning of spring in the nation’s capital and attracts more than 1.5 million people to the District.

At the heart of the festival is the blooming of 3,000 cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin, a gift celebrating international friendship and cultural connection between the people of Japan and the people of the United States.

The cherry blossom trees were gifted to Washington, DC by the Mayor of Tokyo in 1912.