'Sprayed with mace, burned with hot coffee, doused in urine and spit' | Union says WMATA is failing to protect workers, riders

WASHINGTON — A union representing transit and allied workers in the U.S. and Canada is blasting the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for failing to provide better protection following the death of a metro worker Wednesday morning.

The Metro employee, later identified as 64-year-old Robert Cunningham was one of three people shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. around 9:45 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said Cunningham was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other victims are expected to survive.

Hours after the triple shooting, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) released a statement blasting WMATA for "failing to provide better protection and safety measures for transit workers and riders."

The union claims Cunningham was a member of ATU's 689-Washington chapter. He was killed after trying to intervene on behalf of another rider. WMATA called him a heroic employee who was a victim of senseless gun violence.

“I want to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and the loved ones of our fallen hero brother, who was tragically shot to death trying to stop the shooter," said International President John Costa. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with our Local 689 members as they deal with this tragedy. The scourge of violence on the DC Metro has gotten out of control and must be stopped. We hold the authority directly responsible for failing to protect our members and riders.”

ATU also referenced the Jan. 22 shooting at the Southern Avenue Metro Station and the two shootings just hours apart at the Benning Road and Metro Center stations in Dec. 2022.

In Jan. the ATU sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging for help addressing what they call "the national transit worker safety crisis." The letter, which can be read in full here, states workers have been shot, stabbed, and struck with canes, fire extinguishers, screwdrivers, hammers and garbage cans.

"They have been sprayed with mace and pepper spray, burned with hot coffee, and doused in urine and spit," the ATU says in a statement. "We have had senior citizens robbed for pocket change and women sexually assaulted. This constitutes a regular day on the job in the transit industry."

Union President Costa added, "our Union demands that federal and DC Metro government officials bring the same sense of regret that they will display in the public mourning of this tragic, unnecessary death of our brother and actually do something that will help to prevent these tragedies from happening. Transit workers cannot do their job, and passengers cannot travel on public transportation in fear of being attacked and assaulted.”

WMATA plans to lower its flags to half-staff while mourning Cunningham's tragic death.

