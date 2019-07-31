WASHINGTON — Mike D'Angelo is walking more than 100 miles from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia, Penn. in honor of his murdered 10-year-old niece.

Makiyah Wilson went to get ice cream in her Clay Terrace neighborhood about a year ago and never made it home.

D'Angelo said this is the second time he's made the four day trek in honor of his niece. He posted video of his travels on Instagram.

Gunmen shot and killed Makiyah on a warm summer night, July 16, 2018 when they opened fire outside her Northeast DC home.

Eleven people are charged in her death, and her family has been vocal in their grief.

Makiyah Wilson

RELATED: As list of murdered DC children grows, mourners plead for peace

Makiyah's mother even attended a vigil for another slain child earlier this month, 11-year-old Karon Brown, who had been friends with Makiyah.

Wilson Family

RELATED: 'We're not going through this alone' | Friends, family march to keep Makiyah Wilson's memory alive

RELATED: ‘She didn’t deserve this’ | Makiyah Wilson was shot in her heart and killed one year ago

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.