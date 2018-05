WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- An unauthorized person on the tracks caused delays on the Red line Metro Monday morning, officials said.

WMATA reported that a male walked beyond the platform end gate in the area of Judiciary Square.

About 6 mins after 2nd delay announcement, train is moving again. Person on the tracks between Union Station and Judiciary Square, per train operator @wusa9traffic @wusa9 #GetUpDC https://t.co/k1Qlb0expf — Adem Arac (@AdemAracWUSA9) May 14, 2018

Trains were operating at reduced speeds between Brookland and NoMa, officials added.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Red Line: Expect residual delays in both directions following an unauthorized person on tracks btwn Brookland & NoMa. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 14, 2018

© 2018 WUSA