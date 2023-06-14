'Land of opportunity' | Ugandan refugee living his truth in DC

“My days in Uganda - it was like prison,” Emmanuel Kabasaala said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — There’s a certain freedom Emmanuel Kabasaala finds when he steps outside in Washington D.C., a far cry from his life back in Africa.

“My days in Uganda - it was like prison,” Kabasaala said.

Emmanuel is gay.

He is ready to tell his story. A story of how back home in Uganda hostile government and cultural leaders persecuted LGTBQ+ people. The climate of hate forced him to live a secret life until 2015.

“It was June 20th,” he said with emotion in his voice. “I remember it was that day when things changed and life became very, very hard for me.”

It is still hard to him to talk about. Kabasaala said people in his village discovered he had a relationship with another man. They attacked him and beat him. From then on he was on the run for his life.

“It was like two years on the streets I was homeless and staying in warehouses, places like that,” he said.

He eventually fled to the Middle East. As he went on his journey of survival, he came into contact with international LGBTQ+ aid groups.

“I hated to see him stranded there,” Phillip Moeller PhD said.

Moeller has spent his life fighting on the front lines of LGBTQ+ rights. For several years he has worked in conjunction with D.C.’s Lutheran Church of the Reformation.

Moeller helped sponsor a student visa to UDC for Kabasaala and brought him here in 2022.

“We both breathed a sigh of relief when he landed and was safe,” Moeller said.

“The U.S. is a land of opportunity,” Kabasaala said. “Here you can be what you are and have your freedom. So I’m happy im here today.”

However, while Kabasaala has escaped, Uganda’s persecution of LGBTQ+ community has gotten worse.

Last month, the President signed a new anti-gay law. It includes potential imprisonment for homosexual acts.

Kabasaala has not forgotten the people like him left behind. He has a message for Uganda: