Hundreds of students will get the opportunity to compete for a $1 million scholarship program at the University of the District of Columbia today.

The event starts at 10 am and will help students achieve their business dreams.

This tuition-free, eighteen-month opportunity includes summer boot camps, entrepreneurship coursework, life skills training, competitions, events, coaching, and mentorship, that culminates in a summer apprenticeship with a local corporation or organization.

The program is open to graduating high school seniors and college freshmen from the District of Columbia who are entering their first year at UDC or at two other nearby public HBCUs, Bowie State and Morgan State.

