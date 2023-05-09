Want to return a package in DC? Uber has a new option for you.

Uber said the feature is available for customers in more than 4,950 cities and towns throughout the country.

WASHINGTON — Uber wants to help people check one errand off of their to-do list with their new option. D.C. residents, and many living in major cities nationwide, will be able to ship or return a package a little easier.

Shipping and returning packages can be time-consuming, which is why the ridesharing and delivery app has launched a new feature. The "Return a Package" feature will allow a courier to pick up prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office, UPS, or FedEx. Five packages can be picked up at once.

“At Uber, we’re investing in making more use cases as effortless as tapping a button to get a ride or ordering dinner to your doorstep,” Wendy Lee, Director of Delivery Product Management said. “Now, we’re bringing something new to the Uber and Uber Eats apps—a way to save time and effort in getting packages shipped.”

The feature can be found in both the Uber and Uber Eats apps. In the Uber app, it can be found by tapping the package icon and in the Uber Eats app it can be located by looking for "Return a Package" in the settings section.

When it comes to costs -- returning a package will costs a flat fee of $5, or $3 for UberOne members. The packages should also be under $100 in value and weigh less than 30 pounds. Customers will also be able to track their packages in real time on the app.

