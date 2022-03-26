"Give me the keys" | An Uber driver was shot and their car was stolen in SE

The victim told police that one of the suspects said "give me the keys" before the suspects drove off with their car.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting of an Uber driver in Southeast, D.C. Friday night.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Bruce Place in Southeast after an Uber driver driving a silver Toyota Corolla picked up two riders, according to police.

Police say that the two suspects are described at two armed Black males that were last seen driving the Toyota Corolla.

According to police, the victim picked up the suspects at the intersection of South View and Spring Drive in Oxon Hill, Maryland and was scheduled to drop them off at Johnson Middle School at 1600 Bruce Pl SE, D.C.

While approaching the original drop off destination, the suspects both pulled their guns on the driver and asked him to drop them off down the street in front of 1464 Bruce Pl SE, D.C, according to police.

The victim told police the suspects told him to give them the keys. One of the suspects took the house keys from the victim but was unable to retrieve the car keys, according to police.

Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2320 Hours in the 1400 block of Bruce Place Southeast. Lookout for 2 black males armed with 2 black handguns last seen in a Silver Toyota corolla headed towards Alabama Avenue Southeast. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 26, 2022

One of the suspects then shot the driver in the leg after the driver exited the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The two suspects took the car and drove off. The car was last seen on the 1400 block of Shippen Ln SE, D.C. driving towards Alabama Ave. in Southeast, according to police.

The identity of the suspects are not known.