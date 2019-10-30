WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire crews responded to the scene of two underground explosions that shut down the area near Dupont Circle.

Officials said the explosions blew two manhole covers in the 1400 block of 17th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews at the scene evacuated a building in the area and have put out the underground electrical fire.

At this time, they're about 200 people who are left without power as a result of the explosion.

Pepco has since reported to the area to assess the incident.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

RELATED: Several injured after utility explosions near Oktoberfest in Los Angeles suburb

RELATED: It took 75 firefighters to put out Maryland building fire

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.