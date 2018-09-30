WASHINGTON -- Two shootings over the weekend has brought the D.C. homicide count for 2018 so far up to 121.

The number of homicides in 2017 was 116. In September of 2017, MPD data says 84 people had already been killed, as compared to the 121 so far in 2018.

RELATED: 2018 DC homicides surpasses 2017

One of the shootings was just past 9:20 p.m. on Saturday night. 28-year-old Henry Isaacs, of Southeast, D.C., was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of U St., Southeast after police got reports of the sound of gunshots. He died at a nearby hospital.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

The other shooting was just past midnight on Sunday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

RELATED: Man killed in Northeast marks 100th homicide in DC

At around 12:13, police responded to reports of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Wilbert Brooks, of Northeast, D.C., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Brooks died at the scene.

Police are also still looking for a suspect.

The rate of homicides surpassed 2017’s rate after a bloody night from Monday into Tuesday. Three men were shot and killed between 8 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, all in Northeast, D.C.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA