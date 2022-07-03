2 people dead after vehicle caught fire on eastbound I-695 in DC

Traffic is at a standstill while police investigate a double fatal crash on the DC Highway.

WASHINGTON — Two people are dead in D.C. after a three vehicle crash on I-695 resulted in a fire, officials say.

Traffic is at a standstill Tuesday evening as Metropolitan Police Department's major crash unit work is investigating the crash, which happened on the eastbound lanes of I-695, near the 1C exit, in the area of 11th Street Southeast.

MPD confirmed to WUSA9 that around 6:45 p.m., officers were called for to reported crash that involved a vehicle fire. Police confirmed that two people died on scene from the crash.

D.C. Fire EMS confirmed the crash involved three vehicles. When fire personnel arrived on scene they found one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames. The fire has since been extinguished by firefighters.

confirmed DOUBLE fatal crash at EB 695 at Exit 1C. MPD major crash is on scene investigating, dispatched around 6:44p. https://t.co/W9bADZapkf — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 9, 2022

Officials say another person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to D.C. Fire EMS, another individual involved in the crash refused to be taken to the hospital. It is unclear if there are any other people involved in the crash, besides the four mentioned by officials.

MPD posted on its DC Police Traffic Twitter account that all eastbound lanes on I-695 are closed. It is unclear when these lanes will reopen.