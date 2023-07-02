Two men shot in separate shootings in Southeast DC one hour apart

Police have not said that the two shootings are connected.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were shot in separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening. The two shootings happened just an hour apart.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m. near the Navy Yard-Ballpark station in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing when help arrived. There is no word on the extent of his injuries at this time.

Police are on the lookout for a gray BMW in connection to this shooting.

An hour later, police received word of another shooting in Southeast, this time in the 3600 block of B Street. There is no word on that victim's condition at this time.

Police are now on the lookout for two men wearing blue jackets, who may be twins, in connection to this shooting. If you see the suspects, police ask you do not take action and instead call 911.

Anyone with more information may call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.