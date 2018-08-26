WASHINGTON -- All over the country, people are thinking of ways to honor the late Senator John McCain and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed a very special way to remember him.

“Nothing will replace his memory, but I will be introducing a bill into the Senate to rename the Russell Building," Schumer announced Saturday night following McCain's death.

The Russell Senate Office Building is where U.S. Senators' offices are housed.

The Russell Building is the oldest Senate office building in Washington, DC. They finished building it in 1908, but it wasn’t named Russell until 1972.

It’s named after Sen. Richard Brevard Russell. He was a Democratic who was very much in favor of segregation.

John McCain is known for crossing the party lines.

"He didn’t let parties stand in the way of truth," Schumer said.

Even in his death, he continues to encourage bipartisan collaboration.

The day after the Democratic minority leader’s announcement McCain’s fellow Republican senator from Arizona Jeff Flake talked to “Face the Nation."

He says he wants to be the first Republican co-sponsor for the resolution. Flake served with McCain for 17 years.

“There are many other things that we need to do, but that's a good one. John McCain had his office just right near mine in the Russell Building. That's where he was his entire time. I think that that's a fitting tribute.”

“Future generations who work there and future generations around America will remember him," Flake added.

