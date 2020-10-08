Police: 2 injured in early morning shooting in Northwest DC

The shooting happened on the 700 block of T Street around 12:25 a.m., police say.

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning, D.C. police said.

Officers went to the scene of the shooting after hearing gunshot sounds in the area. They located a man with a gunshot wound to the torso at the location, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Moments later, a second man walked into a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe the two shooting victims were injured in the same incident.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 202-727-9099.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old was killed and 20 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Southeast D.C. block party Sunday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast, with multiple detectives and forensic squads still on the scene into Sunday morning.

One of the shooting victims includes an off-duty 1st District Police officer who is currently struggling for her life, D.C. police said.

The family of 17-year-old Christopher Brown said they just want the killings to come to an end.

"You need to stop because you took away something that belonged to me, somebody hat I loved so much and somebody dear to me," Grandmother Patrice Brown told WUSA9 in a phone call hours after the shooting.