x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart

Two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Monday, police said.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C.

The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was shot in the upper torso and leg.

Less than three hours later, officers received a report of a shooting at 444 16th Street NE around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds on a front porch of an apartment building. He was shot in the upper body and leg.

Both men were found conscious and breathing. Police said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a motive or the events leading up to these shootings. Police do not believe the shooting are connected.

The identities of the victims were not released. No arrests have been made in these shootings

If you have any information, reach out to the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. 

RELATED: Man shoots roommate in Fairfax County, police say

RELATED: Police: DC sees four shootings on Friday night into early Saturday morning

RELATED: 11 people shot in 6 separate DC shootings within 12-hour span

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

DC opens new monkeypox vaccination clinic in Ward 8 as the district sees over 200 cases