DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart

Two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Monday, police said.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C.

The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was shot in the upper torso and leg.

Less than three hours later, officers received a report of a shooting at 444 16th Street NE around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds on a front porch of an apartment building. He was shot in the upper body and leg.

Both men were found conscious and breathing. Police said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a motive or the events leading up to these shootings. Police do not believe the shooting are connected.

The identities of the victims were not released. No arrests have been made in these shootings