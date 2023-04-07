Two hospitalized in critical condition after near drowning in NE DC

Both victims were resuscitated by EMS and taken to an area hospital for treatment still in critical condition.

WASHINGTON — Two people were rushed to an area hospital on Thursday after a near drowning at the Theodore Hagans outdoor pool in Northeast D.C.

According to DC Fire and EMS, a man and woman were in critical condition when EMS arrived at the pool located in the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive in Northeast D.C.

Both victims were resuscitated by EMS and taken to an area hospital for treatment still in critical condition.

Police have not said how the near drowning occurred nor provided any further details at this point.

The Theodore Hagans outdoor pool is one of three in Ward 5.

Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro Station is the closet Metro Station to the pool.

