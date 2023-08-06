Two firefighters taken to the hospital after fire in Northwest DC

Two residents of the apartment building were safely removed by firefighters. Both are reported to be receiving assistance and to have alternative housing.

WASHINGTON — Two D.C. firefighters were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries on Thursday after batting an apartment fire in Northwest.

Officials say the fire started on the top floor of an occupied three-story apartment building located in the 3200 block of Jones Court NW.

DC Fire and EMS say the 3200 block of Jones Court and Volta Place NW was closed to traffic while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. An additional road closure was reported in the 1500 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW.

Drivers are asked to continue avoiding these areas.

Two residents of the apartment building were safely removed by firefighters. Both are reported to be receiving assistance and to have alternative housing.

Officials say two firefighters were injured as a result of the flames. They are undergoing rehydration and rehab after battling to get the blaze under control.

Update Working Fire 3200 block Jones Court NW. Fire top floor occupied 3 story apartment building. Visible fire knocked down. Opening up and exposing hidden fire. 1 firefighter being treated for minor injury. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/rxwVPowujI — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 8, 2023

