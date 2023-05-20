2 dogs dead, another hospitalized after apartment fire in NW DC

The fire has since been brought under control.

WASHINGTON — Two dogs are dead after an apartment caught fire in Northwest D.C. on Saturday.

Investigators say a third dog was transported to a nearby vet for emergency treatment.

No one else was injured in the fire.

DC Fire responded to the flames coming from a third floor apartment in the 4500 block of McArthur Boulevard, NW Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say all three dogs were removed from the apartment by their owner, who arrived shortly after the fire was reported.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control shortly after arriving on scene.

A third dog, named "Cinder," is currently receiving treatment at the Veterinary Emergency Group facility on M St NW, after being quickly transported by EMS. The dog's condition is currently unknown.

Investigators have not said what led up to the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire is active and ongoing.

