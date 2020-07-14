2 construction workers struck by falling materials, injured on the job in DC

Crews used a crane to remove the workers from the site.

WASHINGTON — Two construction workers are hospitalized after an accident at a construction site in Southwest D.C. Tuesday morning, D.C. Fire officials report.

The construction accident happened at a site on the 600 block of Maine Avenue, officials said. Both of the injured construction workers were struck by falling materials at the site.

The workers were treated by fire crews before they conducted emergency efforts to remove them from the scene, officials said.

Fire crews prepared the injured workers to be lifted out of the site and worked to extricate them using a crane and stokes operation.

The workers were successfully removed from the site with non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Update construction accident 600 block Maine Ave SW. 1 injured worker extracted by #DCsBravest via crane and will be transported serious non life threatening injuries. The 2nd will be removed in the same fashion. pic.twitter.com/iWEIDe8TXR — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) July 14, 2020

On July 2, a highway worker lost his life and two other workers suffered injuries after a crash on Interstate 70 in Ellicott City, Md., Maryland State Police said.

The fatal crash happened on eastbound I-70 near Exit 87A, Route 29 just before 12:30 a.m., police said.

Investigators said highway workers were setting up a road work operation with four MDOT/SHA trucks on the right shoulder of I-70 near the southbound ramp of Route 29.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler, identified as 38-year-old Frank William Hall, was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he swerved and crashed into the back of an Autocar work truck, killing 34-year-old Christopher Marsden, and injuring two other workers: 43-year-old Rickey Foster, Jr., and 44-year-old James Gonzalez, officials said.

Police said Foster was a passenger in the work truck involved in the crash and Gonzalez was a pedestrian, standing outside of the work truck.

All four trucks, including the Autocar work truck involved in the crash, had amber warning lights and amber arrow boards illuminated to alert motorists of the upcoming road work operation, police said.