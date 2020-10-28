Two 18-year-olds arrested for string of armed carjackings, robberies across DC

The men conducted two armed carjackings and robberies on Sunday and seven on Monday.

WASHINGTON — Two 18-year-old men were arrested and charged Monday for their involvement in multiple armed carjackings and robberies in D.C., D.C. Police said.

The first incident happened on Sunday on the 1200 block of 14th Street Northwest around 6:19 pm, police said. The men approached a man in his car and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle while one of them brandished a weapon, police said. The victim did as he was instructed and the suspect entered the victim’s car and fled the scene.

Another incident was reported in Northwest on the 1300 block of Nicholson Street around 2:15 pm, police said. The suspects approached a victim with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

Then on Monday, the alleged suspects conducted seven armed carjackings between Northwest and Northeast D.C.

In the 5200 block of Upton Terrace Northwest around 2:04 pm, police said the men went up to a driver in a vehicle with a gun and demanded that the victim exit the car. The suspects then fled the scene with the car.

Moments later in the 2700 block of O Street Northwest, around 2:23 pm, the suspects approached another victim, who was also in his car, and did the same thing as the previous carjacking.

Around 4:20 pm, the suspects approached another victim in the 6300 block of Luzon Avenue, Northwest, and demanded the person's vehicle with a gun. The suspects fled the scene and did the same thing around 6:44 p.m. in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

Rosales and Lopez then conducted two armed carjackings in Northeast. One was around 5:03 p.m. on the 3800 block of 12th Street. They attempted an armed carjacking around 6:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of 17th Street but were unsuccessful with fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

These armed carjackings and robbery cases remain under investigation, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who information on any of these incidents to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.