Local congressional leaders are pushing for a plan they say would bring government work in line with private business.

WASHINGTON — A heavyweight list of Democratic lawmakers has introduced legislation calling for federal employees to receive 12 weeks of paid leave under certain circumstances.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) has joined with Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) in offering "The Comprehensive Paid Leave for Federal Employees Act."

"Many private sector companies are already providing 17 weeks of paid leave," Connolly said. "And if the federal government is going to be equitable and going to be competitive in recruitment and retention of the workforce of the future, we've got to get our act together."

According to Maloney, "The Comprehensive Paid Leave for Federal Employees Act" will give all federal employees up to 12 weeks paid leave for any 12-month period for one or any combination of the following reasons:

To care for an ill spouse, child, or parent

To care for a serious personal medical condition

Any qualifying circumstance resulting from a spouse, child, or parent who is designated or soon to be designated to be active duty military

"Paid family and medical leave is essential for workers to care for ailing relatives and to recover properly from illness or injury without having to worry about losing their incomes," Hoyer said in a statement. "Extending this benefit to federal employees will ensure our government is able to recruit and retain the best public servants our nation has to offer."

Just last year, Congress passed a measure guaranteeing paid parental leave for the 2.1 million federal employees in the U.S.