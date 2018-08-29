You were out of luck if you planned to see Hamilton at the Kennedy Center Tuesday night after the show was canceled because the cooling system failed.

The Kennedy Center tweeted that they were having a building-wide cooling system failure Tuesday afternoon. The August 28 performance was canceled for "the comfort and safety of the patrons and artists," the center stated.

An additional Hamilton show has been added to the schedule to accommodate those who were supposed to see it on Tuesday. The show will take place on September 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Customers who cannot make that show will get a full refund, the Kennedy Center tweeted.

Affected patrons will receive direct communication from the Kennedy Center Box Office within the next 24-48 hours. A performance of Hamilton on Thursday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. has been added to accommodate theatergoers with tickets to the cancelled performance... (2/3) — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) August 28, 2018

