President Trump speaks out against Mayor Bowser and the Confederate General Albert Pike statue being torn down

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump criticized D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser during his campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

His criticism was targeted toward the Confederate General Albert Pike statue being torn down in D.C. by protesters late Friday evening, and how the statue coming down would be "very expensive for D.C. to repair."

"When rioting and looting broke out in our nation’s capital, I very quickly deployed the national guard. I said get‘em in. After watching for an evening or two. We stopped the violence and restored peace and order to the streets, and last night they had a little break out again," said President Donald Trump. "They ripped down a statue that was 110-years-old. Beautiful piece of art. In front of a police precinct with our radical left mayor watching on television. We’re not happy. That’s going to be very expensive for D.C. ‘We need more money. We always need more money’. And then they don’t do the proper job. So, it’s not gonna be good for Mayor Bowser."

President Donald Trump brought up how the National Guard was sent in to deal with unrest in the District after protests over George Floyd's death started in late May.

Protests in those first few days did lead to fires, vandalism and looting at night, but have been mostly peaceful since then.

The statue was originally erected as a salute to Pike's time as a Freemason.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1809, Pike planned on attending Harvard but ultimately could not afford tuition. Instead, he roamed to New Mexico and eventually Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he taught law and became politically active. In 1850, he organized the Know-Nothing Party, which campaigned on anti-immigration beliefs and emphasized the use of slaves as more "efficient than farm labor."

A poet and lawyer, Pike was responsible for growing the biggest Scottish Rite branch of the Free Masons, who considered him an influential leader and who paid for the statue, which was first commissioned in 1901. He moved into DC's Scottish Rite temple in 1873, eventually dying in the District in 1891.

The statue itself depicted Pike as a Freemason, not as a soldier, which was why Congress granted permission for the statue to be erected.

According to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, as of late, the Freemasons decided to support the statue's removal.