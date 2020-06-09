‘The enthusiasm is off the charts’ | Hundreds of boaters parade down the Potomac in show of support for President Trump

Boaters say they wanted to shout it loud and proud in support of President Trump, in his own backyard.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of boats paraded down the Potomac this afternoon to show their support for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. Ralliers said they wanted to be loud and proud in the president’s backyard.

Stephanie Christacos said she helped organize Sunday’s Trumptilla to rally excitement for Trump’s 2020 bid.

“It’s all grassroots, I’m just a mom. I love our country, and I want to be safe. And I believe that’s President Donald Trump,” said Christacos

The ‘Trumptilla’ started from the Old Dominion Boat Club in Alexandria and proceeded to the Memorial bridge. Hundreds of boats took part.

Organizer Mae Snow said the enthusiasm was palpable.

“The enthusiasm is off the charts,” said Snow.

All three organizers, Christakos, Snow and Carole Berman said their support remains unwavering- despite reports last week alleging the President called military service people who died in war ‘suckers and losers’- reports the president flatly denies.

Or, by some national polls putting Biden ahead.

“I”ve never been polled. I’ve never been polled. I’ve never been. I don’t believe in the polls and I don’t think most people do,” said Berman, Christakos and Snow.

President Trump supporters (and lookalikes on jet-skis) take to the Potomac this afternoon to support the 2020 campaign. Organizers tell us they’re undaunted by polls and recent reports he called members of the military ‘suckers’, saying it’s‘fake news’. ⁦@wusa9⁩ pic.twitter.com/FKg3D3xDp9 — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) September 6, 2020

Christakos said her main concern- is that people get out and vote

“Everybody has to get out to vote. Get out to vote, do not sit home.”

Art Barletta was among those out on their boat Sunday. He said he voted Republican in 2016, and it was important for him to show his pride in the party. He admits the president hasn’t achieved everything he said he would.

“Campaign promises never come to reality all the time,” said Barletta.

Still, he thinks Trump is the best person to lead for the next four years.

“He needs to unite the country. He needs to get equality for everybody. He needs to get equality for everybody that’s not been born yet.