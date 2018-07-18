WASHINGTON -- A blimp that caught the eye of Londoners – and the President – may soon be flying above D.C.

A Silver Spring woman is raising money to bring the giant Trump Baby blimp to the area.

“I'm just a normal person sickened by what the person who occupies the White House is doing to our country, what he stands for, and the impact he's having and will have on our future. I've protested his policies and actions when possible,” organizer Nina Corin wrote on the GoFundMe page for the blimp.

The “Baby Blimp” made its debut during President Trump’s London visit. The 20-foot balloon features the image of President Trump as a baby with cellphone in hand. It was flown above protests in London during his visit.

In an interview to the British tabloid The Sun, Trump said the blimp made him feel unwelcome.

Corin is seeking $7,500 to get the blimp – either by asking the organizers to bring it over or ordering a copy. From there, she suggested that it could possibly be used to fly near the White House, Mar-a-Lago or on other occasions.

Already, nearly $1,500 has been raised.

Another GoFundMe has been successful at bringing a copy of the blimp to the U.S.

New Jersey activist Didier Jimenez-Castro raised over $7,500 for the blimp and says it will be delivered mid-August. Jimenez-Castro wants to use it near Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president is known to play golf.

Corin said she will donate the money she receives to the American Civil Liberties Union if she does not raise the full funds.

This wouldn’t be the first time activists have commissioned large displays near the White House to make a statement about the president.

Last summer, a giant balloon duck resembling Trump was set up outside the White House.

In October, UltraViolet, a feminist group, played Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape on repeat on a giant screen outside the White House.

