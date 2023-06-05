Tree falls onto Northwest DC home

All residents inside the home were able to get out safely, firefighters said.

WASHINGTON — A tree fell on a home in Northwest D.C. Monday morning. It's not clear yet what caused the tree to fall.

DC Fire and EMS crews were called to the 1700 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Responding crews found a tree splintered and on top of a home. According to fire crews on scene, three homes were impacted. One home suffered structural damage to the roof, two others had cosmetic damage.

Those inside the homes were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported. There were no reports of power outages or utility issues as a result of the incident.

Firefighters said those impacted by the fallen tree have alternative housing and did not require the assistance of the American Red Cross.

The DC Department of Transportation's Department of Urban Forestry is still investigating how the tree fell. There was no severe weather reported in the area at the time the tree was downed.

