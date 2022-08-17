Kyle Honore played basketball for Potomac High School in Dumfries before committing to join Wingate University's team this fall.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A train hit and killed a former Prince William County basketball star just two days before he was set to begin college in North Carolina.

Emergency crews rushed Kyle Honore, of Dumfries, to a nearby hospital shortly after a train hit him Tuesday night near the entrance of Wingate University.

Wingate, a college in suburban Charlotte, recruited Honore to play for their basketball team this upcoming school year. Honore played basketball last year for Potomac High School, in Dumfries, under the tutelage of his father, Keith Honore.

Honore the Region 6B Player of the Year award and scored more than 1,000 points for the Potomac Panthers during his high school career.

“On behalf of the boys’ basketball team and the entire Potomac community we send our deepest thoughts and prayers to Coach Honore, the Honore family, Kyle’s friends, and loved ones,” a Potomac Basketball tweet reads. “Kyle will be sorely missed by all. We are all here for you if you need anything.”

We join Wingate University in mourning the loss of Kyle Honore. Our condolences to his family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/75G29Vr56X — NCAA (@NCAA) August 17, 2022

One of Honore’s former basketball coaches, Aaron Jones, described him as humble and selfless.

“He was a shining light in every room he walked into,” Jones said. “His legacy should be that he spread so much love and had a tremendous work ethic.”

Wingate University President Dr. Rhett Brown said it was hard to reconcile the loss of the freshman student-athlete just before the college’s upcoming academic year.

“To Kyle’s family, teammates and friends, we grieve your loss and we pray for your care and well-being during this difficult time,” he said. “At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other.”