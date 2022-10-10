PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

Luckily traffic in the area was not heavily affected due to the fact that it was an early holiday morning.

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass.

Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.

While officials worked to free the semi-trailer truck, the road was blocked off and traffic was detoured to 15th Street Southwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported before 3:50 a.m. that the area was cleared and the intersection was reopened.

