PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass.
Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
While officials worked to free the semi-trailer truck, the road was blocked off and traffic was detoured to 15th Street Southwest.
The Metropolitan Police Department reported before 3:50 a.m. that the area was cleared and the intersection was reopened.
Luckily traffic in the area was not heavily affected due to the fact that it was an early holiday morning.
