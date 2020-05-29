Beloved DC radio host, DJ Tony Redz passes away

He hit the radio waves in the DMV and went by the name Mr. 24/7.

WASHINGTON — D.C. radio host, personality, and DJ, Tony Redz, also known as Mr. 24/7 has died, according to WPGC 95.5.

Redz has deep roots in the DMV and began his music career in 1997. He later went on to work for WPGC 95.5 in D.C. as a radio host in 2000. He has since dedicated his time in the DMV to sharing music and being one of the many staples of D.C.'s go-go culture.

His official cause of death remains unknown and has not been made public.

Many took to social media to share their condolences and to mourn the loss of the D.C. legend, including his former WPGC 95.5 colleague.

He was known for helping local music artists get their music on the radio, such as popular DMV rapper Rico Nasty who said he was the first person to share her music on the radio.