3 DC pharmacies burglarized just minutes apart

WASHINGTON — Three pharmacies were burglarized overnight in the District Tuesday, D.C Police said.

The first pharmacy burglary happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Cathedral Pharmacy located at 3000 Connecticut Avenue in Northwest. Police said the suspect or suspects in the burglary broke the front glass window to get inside and steal medications.

At this time, there is no information on the possible suspects. Investigators plan to review surveillance video from the store.



Police said an additional two pharmacies were also burglarized overnight.

Three suspects broke into a pharmacy located at 1516 North Capitol Street around 1 a.m. Police said the suspects took a safe and medications. And another pharmacy located at 210 Michigan Avenue Northeast was burglarized.



All three pharmacies are within five miles of each other, police said.

It is unknown if these burglaries are related.