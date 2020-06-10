3 people shot, including 2 juveniles in separate shootings in Northeast DC

The shootings happened just an hour apart, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — Three people were shot, including two juveniles within the span of just an hour early Tuesday morning, D.C. Police said.

The first incident happened in the 300 block of T Street Northeast where two juveniles were shot around 2:15 a.m. One of the victims was shot in the leg and the second was hit in the back, police said.

Both juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are interviewing the victims to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Police have no information to release on possible suspects.

The second shooting was reported in the 200 block of Florida Avenue Northeast around 3:23 a.m.

Fifth District officers responded to the scene where they found a man shot in the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover. Police said they are looking for three to five male suspects wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is being asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.