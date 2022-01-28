x
3 dead after multiple people overdose in Southwest DC

DC residents can text LiveLongDC to 888-811 to Naloxone near them and have it delivered.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from Nov. 18, 2021. 

Police responded to several calls of fentanyl overdoses in Southwest D.C. Friday. Three of the overdoses were fatal. 

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), offices responded to eight medical emergencies in Southwest. MPD confirmed that seven of the people who allegedly overdosed were found in the same area between 7 a.m. and early afternoon. 

Three of the people, found on P Street, O Street and Half Street Southwest, died Friday afternoon.

MPD urges people to call 9-1-1 if someone they know overdoses. Residents can text LiveLongDC to 888-811 to Naloxone near them and have it delivered. 

