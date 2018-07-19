Verbal threats made against a MedStar Washington staff member Thursday morning caused for panic and reports of an active shooter at the hospital.

The initial call for the report of an active shooter came in at 10:19 a.m., according to MPD. The all clear was given later on in the morning after police concluded the investigation. The investigation revealed that somebody walked into the hospital and made verbal threats to hurt one of the staff members.

No weapons were found and no injuries were reported, according to the hospital.

During the investigation, groups of people could be seen gathered outside of the hospital. A large police presence could also be seen in the area.

