WASHINGTON -- Thousands turned out to honor Arizona Senator John McCain at his memorial service Saturday morning.

Notable lawmakers and government leaders were all in attendance for the service at the Washington National Cathedral which began at 10 a.m.

Many members of the public also showed up to catch a glimpse of the motorcade and McCain’s flag draped casket. Jim Sumner, a D.C. resident, was able to get up close to watch as the hearse pulled up in front of the cathedral.

“It was very moving,” said Sumner. “And it was an honor to be so close and to witness it in person.”

The line of guests for the memorial service stretched onto Wisconsin Avenue and around the block with 2,500 in attendance.

Bridgette Ramos, who lives in Ohio, was already planning to be in DC for the weekend.

“There was no way I would miss this,” said Ramos. “I probably would have traveled here anyway.”

Kristofer Muzzi is a medical student at Georgetown University. He and his friends made the 15 minute walk to witness the service.

“We just wanted to stay here because this is part of American history and we wanted to be here for it,” said Muzzi.

McCain held elected office in Arizona for more than 30 years. After years in Washington, the late senator, who died of brain cancer, had earned the respect and support from many. Brooklyn Mack wanted his 8-year-old son, Oberon, to witness the turnout and procession for himself.

“Just the respect that the man is being shown,” explained Mack.

Some onlookers said they also wanted to take part in the memorial service in small way because of what McCain meant to the country, especially in today’s political climate.

“He called people out on both sides of the aisle, which is something we really, really need right now,” said Muzzi.

“He is just what this country needs,” Ramos said.

PHOTOS: John McCain's funeral in Washington, DC
01 / 30
Cindy McCain looks on as a joint military service casket team carries the casket of the late Senator John McCain following his funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
02 / 30
Cindy McCain (C) the widow of US Senator John McCain and her sons and daughters look on after a Military Honor Guard placed the casket of US Senator John McCain into a hearse at the end of his memorial service on September 1, 2018.
03 / 30
Members of the Church pray over the casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, during the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
04 / 30
A Military Honor Guard, followed by the McCain family, places the casket of US Senator John McCain into a hearse at the end of his memorial service for at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
05 / 30
The casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is carried out after the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
06 / 30
Former US Senator Kelly Ayotte (R) walks past the casket after speaking during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
07 / 30
Meghan McCain leaves the podium after speaking during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
08 / 30
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
09 / 30
Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
10 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain into the Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
11 / 30
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
12 / 30
The casket of late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is seen during the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
13 / 30
Former US Senator Joe Lieberman speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
14 / 30
Meghan McCain, daughter of US Senator John McCain, speaks during a memorial service for her father at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
15 / 30
People attend a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
16 / 30
A military honor guard team carries the casket of late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) as it arrives at the Washington Cathedral for a religious service on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
17 / 30
A military honor guard team carries the casket of late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) as it arrives at the Washington Cathedral for a religious service on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
18 / 30
Family members of Sen. John McCain, watch as his wife, Cindy McCain (R) accompanied by Chief of Staff John Kelly (3rd R) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd R) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.
19 / 30
Members of the McCain family watch joint service members carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 01, 2018.
20 / 30
Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L), lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
21 / 30
Bridget (L) McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on September 1 2018.
22 / 30
Cindy McCain (C), wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L), arrives to lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
23 / 30
Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd L) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
24 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
25 / 30
A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) from the U.S. Capitol September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
26 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
27 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
28 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
29 / 30
The family of US Senator John McCain watches as a Military Honor Guard carries his casket from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
30 / 30
A crowd gathers before Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain arrives to lay a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.
