WASHINGTON -- Thousands turned out to honor Arizona Senator John McCain at his memorial service Saturday morning.

Notable lawmakers and government leaders were all in attendance for the service at the Washington National Cathedral which began at 10 a.m.

Many members of the public also showed up to catch a glimpse of the motorcade and McCain’s flag draped casket. Jim Sumner, a D.C. resident, was able to get up close to watch as the hearse pulled up in front of the cathedral.

“It was very moving,” said Sumner. “And it was an honor to be so close and to witness it in person.”

The line of guests for the memorial service stretched onto Wisconsin Avenue and around the block with 2,500 in attendance.

RELATED: Cindy McCain, wife of late senator and vet, lays wreath at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Bridgette Ramos, who lives in Ohio, was already planning to be in DC for the weekend.

“There was no way I would miss this,” said Ramos. “I probably would have traveled here anyway.”

Kristofer Muzzi is a medical student at Georgetown University. He and his friends made the 15 minute walk to witness the service.

“We just wanted to stay here because this is part of American history and we wanted to be here for it,” said Muzzi.

McCain held elected office in Arizona for more than 30 years. After years in Washington, the late senator, who died of brain cancer, had earned the respect and support from many. Brooklyn Mack wanted his 8-year-old son, Oberon, to witness the turnout and procession for himself.

RELATED: Meghan McCain: Father was 'American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric'

“Just the respect that the man is being shown,” explained Mack.

Some onlookers said they also wanted to take part in the memorial service in small way because of what McCain meant to the country, especially in today’s political climate.

“He called people out on both sides of the aisle, which is something we really, really need right now,” said Muzzi.

“He is just what this country needs,” Ramos said.

PHOTOS: John McCain's funeral in Washington, DC

© 2018 WUSA