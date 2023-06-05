Tens of thousands turn out as DC embassies open their doors to the public

More than 60 embassies participated in the event.

WASHINGTON — More than 60 embassies opened their doors to the public Saturday for a celebration of international culture in D.C.

An organizer with Events DC, which helped coordinate the event, estimated 50,000 people attended.

It was the kind of day where Washingtonians are reminded of what can sometimes be taken for granted.

"It's just a really incredible way to celebrate so many cultures," said Sarah Corcoran.

Maysa Menacho, Charge d'Affaires from the Bolivian Embassy, described it as a chance for participating nations to share their national heritage with a broader audience.

"The Bolivian community, they are very happy to show how they feel about our country," said Menacho.

Just yards away from the Bolivian Embassy, the line outside the British Embassy snaked up Massachusetts Avenue.

For many there, the coronation of King Charles III dominated the conversation Saturday.

"I'm glad to see that the tradition is being passed on," said Bartheolmew Masterson, who was born in the United Kingdom but now lives in Texas.

"As an American, it's more of just a novelty to watch," said Missy McKenna who was visiting from Baltimore. "It's just nothing we would see here. So I got up early to watch."

But amid all the celebration was also an understanding that over the last year, the international order has been challenged.

"Just the war in Ukraine and trying to support them," said Kirk Halpin after visiting the Ukrainian event at Ukraine House in Kalorama.

There, Denys Sienki, chief of staff to Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, said the nation's spirit had not changed from the early days of the war.

"There was a clear understanding that we have to stand up and fight," he said.

Back at the British Embassy, Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce highlighted the international alliance that has supported Ukraine through the war.

"President Putin might like to sit in the Kremlin and reflect that the person who's done most to solidify the transatlantic alliance in the last couple of years and expand NATO has been himself," she said. "If it weren't for what he's done in Ukraine, we wouldn't have new members of NATO. The Kremlin needs to think about that."

It is a conflict even young attendees were well aware of.

"I think it's heartbreaking what happened in Ukraine, that so many people had to go through that." said Anya Sheriff.

"I hope it ends soon," added her 11-year-old classmate Abraham Halpin.